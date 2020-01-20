How To Naturally Repel Mosquitoes

It is impossible to keep mosquitoes away for a long time in the monsoon months by using sprays or electronic devices. As far as creams are concerned, they are mostly healthy, but many avoid them due to the presence of chemicals in them. Although most of these mosquitoes are not carriers of disease, itchiness, and red bumps cause us to keep them away. So, what can be done to keep the mosquitoes away for good? Two experts tell us.

Lemon eucalyptus oil If you're not a synthetic cream person and find sprays ineffective, you can still use lemon eucalyptus oil, Dr. Immo Hansen, a biology professor at New Mexico State University, told the website. He said that distilled lemon eucalyptus oil is rich in a substance called PMD, a naturally occurring substance that prevents mosquito bites. However, the oil should not be used for kids below the age of three.

Permethrin This is a pesticide that repels insects and is similar to the chrysanthemum flowering plant. According to Neeta Connally, an entomologist at Western Connecticut State University, if you spray permethrin on your clothing, it may serve as a tick repellent. Though, according to many researchers, if you spray it on your clothing, it also kills mosquitoes and flies.

The good thing about permethrin is that it just needs to be sprayed on your clothes. If you have sensitive skin and like to stay outdoors, this option may be suitable for you.