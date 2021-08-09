ICMR Says Combining Doses Of Covishield And Covaxin Can Provide Better Results

According to a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, mixing the dosages of Covishield and Covaxinresulted better by providing a stronger immune response.



The observation came into existence when it involved 18 participants from Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, who were given two doses of two different vaccines accidentally, with a duration gap of six weeks.

When comparing, it was found thatthose who got both doses of the differentvaccines andthe immunogenicity for Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants was better, and the neutralizing antibody response of the participants was also much stronger. The study also revealed that the combination showed safe results.

The ICMR released preprint research titled Serendipitous COVID-19 Vaccine-Mix in Uttar Pradesh, India: Safety and Immunogenicity Assessment of a Heterologous Regime on Medrxiv. The study examined the 18 people's safety and immunogenicity to that of those who received either Covishield or Covaxin. It was examined to 40 recipients of two doses of Covishield and 40 recipients of two doses of Covaxin, and the study lasted from May to June 2021.

Combining vaccinations is being debated around the world, and all studies support mixing two vaccines to boost protection against future infection. In July, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's subject expert group endorsed a trial of combination Covishield and Covaxin, which will be undertaken on 300 healthy volunteers by the Christian Medical College in Vellore. While a formal clinical trial to assess the efficiency of the Covishield and Covaxin combination will be conducted, the ICMR's study was based on the mistake that occurred inMay and the recipients being mixed up has no immediate negative consequences.

Further research has found that the combination actually worked in their favor, as these persons gained more immunity than those who had two shots of the same vaccination. The subject of combining vaccines is delicate, and the World Health Organization has advised that peopleshould not combine vaccines on their own.

Dr. VK Paul, a member of the Niti Aayog's Health Committee, previously stated that mixing two vaccines is technically not a concern because the second dose will act as a booster shot. However, when the government began its immunization campaign on January 16, it encouraged health personnel to use extreme vigilance to ensure that the recipients got the same vaccine as their first jabs.

Meanwhile, the study, according to the ICMR, will have a significant impact on the COVID-19 immunization programme, where heterologous immunisation - mixing doses - will pave the path for improved and better protection against SARS-CoV-2 variant strains.