Know The Reasons Why You Feel Hungry After A Quick Run

When it comes to working out or specifically going for a quick run, we all experience one thing, and that's hunger. Yes, after our run, we're often hungry and we want to eat something right away. I'm sure this is something most of us will feel during our workout. We feel the intense hunger pangs after a couple of kilometres. If you are someone who has always wondered the reason behind this and wants to do something about it, then here are some reasons which may be causing this unexpected craving.

Read below to find out what these factors are and how you can regulate them. Since we don't know the reason behind it, we still end up having something to eat after our workout, which throws all our efforts down the drain. So, before doing that, it's better to know the reason.

One of the main reasons why you feel hungry after running is because your body is constantly active and you are burning some calories. Burning calories is related to feeling hungry. Running is an exercise, which can lead to a massive calorie burn. So this is one of the reasons for those hunger pangs.

People who usually feel hungry after a run are those who are on a diet. Since the calories we eat are reduced and run-off burns more calories, which adds more to the hunger pangs. This happens because our body is running on less fuel.