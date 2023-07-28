Liver Health Screenings: The Importance of Regular Check-ups and Tests

With liver diseases on the rise globally, early detection and proactive management are vital to ensure overall well-being and prevent serious complications.

Liver diseases are becoming a severe global concern, causing approximately 2 million deaths per year worldwide, with major causative factors being clinical complications associated with cirrhosis, viral hepatitis, and hepatocellular carcinoma.In recent years, liver-associated mortality in India alone has soared to a staggering 268,580 deaths annually, accounting for 3.17% of all deaths and contributing to 18.3% of global liver-related fatalities.

In India, chronic Hepatitis B and C, Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) are prevalent liver conditions, with 40 million individuals affected by chronic Hepatitis B and 6 to 12 million people grappling with Hepatitis C infections. NAFLD, a growing public health concern, affects over 50% of the general population to varying degrees of severity. Alcoholic liver disease is equally rampant in India and contributes significantly to over one lakh deaths.

While many liver diseases encountered in clinical practice are largely preventable, the escalating incidences are attributable to the predominant nature of liver diseases and delays in seeking timely medical assistance. The mounting burden of liver diseases is further exacerbated by the silent nature of the conditions during the initial stages. To combat this burden, clinical experts advocate for regular liver health screenings, which provide an opportunity to assess liver conditions, timely identify potential issues, and take necessary actions to maintain liver health.

Liver health screenings typically involve a comprehensive evaluation, including blood tests, imaging studies, and specialised examinations.

• Liver function tests, also called liver chemistriesor Liver Panels, play a vital role in assessing liver health by evaluating the concentrations of proteins, liver enzymes, and bilirubin in the bloodstream. These tests offer valuable insights into liver health and serve as an essential tool in diagnosing liver diseases, tracking disease progression, and assessing the effectiveness of therapeutic interventions.

• Specialised radiology procedures, such as liver scans, are employed to examine and assess the liver for specific conditions and evaluate its overall function. Liver ultrasonography (US), computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are the primary imaging modalities used to diagnose liver lesions and abnormalities.

Regular liver health screenings enable the detection of various liver conditions, including fatty liver disease, viral hepatitis, liver fibrosis, and liver cancer. It aids in early detection thus allowingfor timely interventions, assisting in formulating personalised treatment plans, and recommending lifestyle modifications to prevent disease progression and preserve liver function. Routine screenings also enable healthcare providers to closely monitor liver health and offer tailored recommendationsspecific to individual needs.In addition to screenings, lifestyle measures such as maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, limiting alcohol consumption, and avoiding high-risk behaviors are crucial components for managing liver health.

Addressing risk factors and implementing preventive measures, such as lifestyle modifications and regular screenings, can significantly reduce the incidence and impact of liver diseases. Moreover, it is imperative that healthcare providers, policymakers, and society make collaborative effortsto raise awareness and promote proactive measures to maintain optimal health and well-being. Through innovative programs, educational initiatives, and comprehensive screenings, we can empower individuals to take control of their health and lead fulfilling lives.

At an individual level, people must remain vigilant for liver-associated symptoms and prioritise liver health by scheduling regular check-ups with healthcare providers. Studies suggest early liver screens starting at 40 years of age and repeated every 3 years for individuals who regularly consume alcohol or have been exposed to hepatitis is advisable. Taking proactive steps toward liver health will safeguard overall well-being, enhance the quality of life, and minimise the risk of liver-related complications.

It is important to remember that early detection and timely intervention are key to ensuring improved outcomes and a healthier population.

(The spokesperson for the article is Dr. Divya Singh, Senior Surgeon, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Director, Maaiya Social Change Front Foundation)