Manipal Hospital Mysuru Successfully Hosts Public Forum on Hearing Loss

Mysuru: - In recent years, there has been an alarming increase in the incidence and prevalence of hearing impairment (hearing loss). According to available data, 63 million people in India (approximately 6.3% of the Indian population) suffer from hearing impairment. Studies also suggest that about 50% of these cases are preventable with proper and timely intervention, while 30% can be effectively treated or managed with hearing aids.

Despite this, there remains a significant lack of awareness about management strategies and the various treatment options available for hearing loss. This underscores the urgent need to educate the public about available treatments and the role of hearing aids in managing hearing impairment. In response to this growing concern, Manipal Hospital Mysuru conducted a public forum on Hearing Loss (ENT) on 16th March 2025.

The event reinforced this year’s World Hearing Day theme, "Changing mindsets: Empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality." Individuals across all age groups participated, reflecting a growing awareness and a proactive approach toward hearing health.

Renowned ENT specialists Dr. Dathathri H. A. and Dr. Praveen Kumar, both Consultants in ENT at Manipal Hospital Mysuru, led the forum, educating attendees on hearing impairments, their impact on overall well-being, and the latest advancements in treatment options, including therapy, surgical procedures, and cochlear implants.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Dathathri emphasized the importance of early intervention, stating, “Hearing health is essential to overall well-being. Early detection and protection can prevent lifelong challenges. Let’s raise awareness and ensure everyone can listen.”

Adding to this, Dr. Praveen Kumar highlighted the broader significance of hearing care, remarking, “Protecting and caring for our hearing is not just about sound – it’s about quality of life.”

The interactive session featured powerful testimonials from patients who had successfully undergone hearing treatments, inspiring others to seek timely medical advice. To further extend its impact, Manipal Hospital Mysuru also provided complimentary hearing evaluations for registered participants, ensuring access to expert diagnosis and care. The Cochlear team, in collaboration with the hospital, played a significant role in raising awareness about advanced hearing solutions.

With the increasing prevalence of hearing loss, Manipal Hospital Mysuru remains committed to bridging the gap in hearing healthcare by offering state-of-the-art treatments and fostering a more informed and empowered community.