N95-type protection at Rs 13 a day

Salient features

• Filtration Rate: 98%; Bacterial Filtration Rate: 99.7%; Breathability – pass; Splash Resistance – pass; Flammability – pass. (SITRA tested filter)

• Soft and comfortable silicone cushioned mask for a secure fit. Tested with thermal image analysis for leaks at IITH.

• Eco-friendly reusable design that generates only 1/100th the biowaste per person per day to address the current national crisis.

• Sterilisation compliant reusable components – autoclave, alcohol wipe, bleach, soap wash or dipping in boiling water





Hyderabad: The Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Hyderabad, announces its latest entrepreneurial entity, USafe Healthcare, on the 25th of August 2020.



An innovation-driven enterprise currently focused on protective equipment against COVID-19, USafe has developed and commercialised the world's most affordable respirator mask that is highly durable and adheres to the highest safety standards for operating in hazardous environments.

With a vision to provide high-quality protection, especially in the healthcare industry and its frontline workers, USafe's US9™ Respirator Mask has 98.03% PM0.3 filtration rate and 99.7% bacterial filtration rate (better than N95 standards).

"This is yet another significant contribution from IIT Hyderabad and the state of Telangana towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Innovation of reusability in US9™ Respirator Mask not only reduces the recurring cost but also drastically decreases the biowaste generated due to protective masks," said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT), while launching the product.

The filtration for the filter cartridges in the Respirator has been certified by the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), a NABL designated agency for particulate and bacterial filtration testing in India.

The mask has been designed for a snug fit with complete silicone seal; this has been reinforced by the fit tests carried out at IIT Hyderabad using an infrared camera. Arguably, US9™ is technically the most advanced & affordable respiratory safety device in India and substantially more effective in protection against the COVID-19 virus than the present masks in the market.

IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty, says "It makes us extremely proud that a CfHE incubated start-up, USafe Healthcare, along with IIT Hyderabad researchers have been able to develop an affordable, yet safe, respirator mask for tackling the current needs of the frontline workers in our country. US9 Respirator mask, in line with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' objectives, serve the society to fight this pandemic in a very effective manner."

Saumil Sharma, an ISB alumnus and company's co-founder, said "US9 Respirator Mask creates value for the consumer by offering a fresh N95 standard equivalent mask every day at as low as Rs 13, making it a path-breaking affordable innovation.

Reusability of US9™ Respirator Mask reduces biowaste by 1/100th of the current waste generated per person per day due to disposable masks, upholding the sustainability goals of the country."

"Disruptive innovations, such as US9 Respirator Mask, are imperative to not only contain the current pandemic situation but also to manage the post-pandemic aftermath in India," observed Dr Arshad Qureshi, another co-founder.