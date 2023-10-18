Osteoarthritis can be managed

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time. Although osteoarthritis can damage any joint, the disorder most commonly affects joints in your hands, knee, hip, thigh. The osteoarthritis symptoms can usually be managed although the damage to the joints cannot be reversed.

Staying active, maintaining healthy weight and receiving certain treatment might slow the progression of the disease and help improve pain and joint function. Osteoarthritis symptoms often develop slowly and worsen over time. Symptoms and signs may include pain, stiffness, loss of flexibility, osteophytes, swelling. Risk factors include obesity, joint injuries, certain metabolic disorders, bone deformities.

Osteoarthritis can initially be managed medically but advanced stages are managed by surgical correction. Since, always prevention is better than cure it is better to make dietary modifications and maintain a good healthy lifestyle.

