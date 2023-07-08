Ovapex Tablets: Solution for managing PCOS, female infertility!

Green Milk Concepts, the herbal division of apex laboratories, announced the launch of a solution for PCOS. OVAPEX is a revolutionary product designed specifically for reducing the disease burden among individuals living with PCOS & female infertility.

PCOS is a complex hormonal disorder that affects millions of women. It can lead to a range of symptoms including irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, weight gain, acne and excessive hair growth. Despite its prevalence and the various treatment options available, none of them currently offer, significant, effective, and accessible solutions for individual living with PCOS and female infertility.







OVAPEX is a unique formula developed by the team of scientists and doctors at Green Milk Concepts. It combines the powerful ayurvedic ingredients specifically chosen for their ability to address the underlying hormonal imbalances associated with PCOS & Infertility, says SV Subashini, Executive Director, GMC apex labs.



The Key features and benefits of Ovapex tablets include Hormonal balance. These tablets are formulated to help regulate hormonal imbalances commonly experienced by individuals with PCOS & infertility, promoting regular menstrual cycle and reducing associated symptoms

Ovapex tablets helps in improving fertility rate in individuals associated with hormonal imbalance. The unique blend of ayurvedic ingredients in it help to combat acne and other skin related issues associated with PCOS, promoting healthier skin. These tables supports overall well-being providing individual with increased energy level, reduced fatigue and improved mood.

Green Milk Concepts is pleased to introduce OVAPEX to the market as a breakthrough product designed specifically for individuals with PCOS and female infertility due to hormonal imbalance. Our aim is to provide comprehensive solution that empowers individuals to manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life, says R Sridhar, VP Sales & Marketing, GMC apex labs.

“We are confident of Ovapex making a significant impact on the lives of those affected by PCOS and in female infertility with hormonal imbalance. OVAPEX is now available for purchase at all Ayush retail counters and can be consumed only on the prescription of a registered AYUSH practitioner,” says VP Raghavan, Head - Marketing, GMC apex labs.