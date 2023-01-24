Science Studies Reveal Knitting Makes Individuals Happier & Improves Mental Health

Knitting is good for mental health as per few research studies. Knitters who were asked as to how they felt after the knitting session more than 80% stated that, they definitely felt better after the knitting session. It is not a totally female occupation any more, as more and more wish to take it up to get the similar benefits.



The Neural Knitworks

In Australia, Neural Knitworks began encouraging people to knot and became aware of neuroscience and mental health issues. Knit-ins were organized but garments were not only thing created. The knitters produced handmade neurons to make a giant brain.

Knitting and neural connection

The human brain has about 80 billion neurons. Learning new skills, social interaction and physical activity all of these help to forge neural connections, which help brain to be both healthy and active. They are creating networks to control movement and make memories. The knitters learn that as they create the woolen neurons, their own neurons are forming new pathways in their brains. Their creations are mimicking the processes in their brains to a certain extent. At the same time, their brains are registering new and interesting information as they learn interesting facts about the brain and how it works.

Betsan Corkhill, is a physiotherapist, has published few results of studies, after completing few experiments and found knitting is helpful in reducing panic as well as anxiety attacks.The more capacity you take up by being involved in a complex task, the less capacity you have for bad thoughts.

Knitters feel happier and in better mood

Ann, Futterman -Collier, Well Being Lab at Norther Arizona University, is very much interested in knowing as to how feel happier and in a better mood.

Ann Futterman-collier, well Being Lab at Northern Arizona University is very interested in how textile therapy (sewing, knitting, weaving and lace making) can play an significant role in mood repair and in lift depressive states.

She researched 60 women and divided them into three different groups to do some writing, meditating and work with textiles. She monitored their heartbeat, blood pressure and saliva production. The women in the textiles group had the best results when their mood was assessed afterwards. They were in a better mood and had managed to reduce their negative thoughts better than those in the writing.in the writing and meditation groups.

People who were given the task to make something actually had less of an inflammatory response I the face of a stressor. -Dr. Futterman Collier.

More mental benefits from knitting

You are using up an awful lot of brain capacity in order to perform coordinated series of movements. The more capacity you take up by being involved in a complex task, the less capacity you have for bad thoughts-Betsan Corkhill.

The dopamine effect on our happiness

Our brains produce a chemical called dopamine. This helps us to feel happy and motivated and also help us to have focus and concentration. We get a boost of dopamine after sex, food, exercise, sleep and creative activities.

There are medications in order to increase the dopamine but there are lots of ways, where you can do it naturally. Textile therapy as well as crafting are the easiest as well as the cheapest. We can create something and then admire it.

In addition, this allows for a little bit of praise as well as congratulation. Although this is likely not your goal, all these can boost our dopamine and we just feel happier and more fulfilled. These are essential in facing your new challenges and coping with disappointment In life.