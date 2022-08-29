SGPGIMS doctors in Lucknow perform rare bronchoscopic removal of bullet

Lucknow: Doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here have achieved a new feat by performing a life-saving rigid bronchoscopic removal of bullet from the airway wall of a youth.

According to doctors, a 20-year-old man with alleged gunshot injury was brought and admitted to the SGPGIMS in a critical condition.

The bullet had entered from lower back and entered the chest and was lodged within the airway wall. Because of this, air leaked out in the surrounding area leading to difficulty in breathing.

After an initial bronchoscopic assessment, rigid bronchoscopy was performed through mouth under general anaesthesia and bullet was removed using rigid forceps by Dr Amit Kumar Singh of Department of Trauma Surgery.

Thereafter, a silicone stent was placed to cover the rent of approximately 2 cm in the airway wall.

The patient was shifted to ICU conscious and oriented. This procedure avoided a major surgical procedure to remove the bullet from the chest without any surgical incision.

This procedure is first in its kind done at department of pulmonary medicine SGPGI with the expertise of Dr Ajmal Khan and his team.

The patient is recuperating in ICU of ATC under the care of Dr Amit Kumar Singh, according to information given by Dr Alok Nath, head of the department of Pulmonary medicine.