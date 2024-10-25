Shine all season with festive-ready hair care tips

The festive season is fast approaching, bringing with it a dazzling array of celebrations, from Diwali to Christmas and upcoming wedding celebrations. It’s a time for joy, laughter, and plenty of social gatherings—and nothing complements your festive look better than stunning, well-maintained hair. As Yianni Tsapatori, Creative Director of Godrej Professional, rightly puts it, “Festive preparations are never truly complete without exceptional hair care and styling.” With the back-to-back festivities ahead, it’s essential to keep your locks in peak condition so you can shine at every event.

Here are Yianni’s top tips to ensure your hair remains healthy, vibrant, and always festive-ready:

• Prep with Deep Conditioning: Before the festivities kick off, indulge your hair with a deep conditioning treatment. This will restore moisture lost to styling, heat, and environmental factors. Opt for conditioners packed with natural oils like argan or coconut, which deeply nourish and hydrate, leaving your hair soft and shiny.

• Stay Hydrated Inside and Out: The festive season often means late nights and rich foods, which can leave your hair feeling parched. Keep your locks hydrated by drinking plenty of water and using hydrating hair products. Look for shampoos and conditioners infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerine to keep your hair looking luscious.

• Get a Festive Colour Makeover: Refresh your look with a new hair colour that embodies the festive spirit. Consider vibrant yet timeless shades that will keep your hair glowing throughout the season. The Surreal Collection, for instance, offers shades that are perfect for adding a festive flair to your style.

• Avoid Over-Washing: With a jam-packed social calendar, it’s tempting to wash your hair daily to keep it fresh. However, over-washing can strip your hair of essential oils, leading to dryness. Instead, reach for dry shampoo between washes to maintain volume and freshness without sacrificing moisture.

• Choose Festive-Friendly Accessories: Elevate your look with chic accessories like hairpins, headbands, and clips that add a touch of glamour. Be sure to choose options that are gentle on your hair, like soft, fabric-covered pieces that won’t cause breakage or stress on your strands.

• Don’t Skip Scalp Care: Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Incorporate a soothing scalp massage into your routine to boost circulation and promote hair growth. Using a nourishing scalp treatment or oil can also keep your scalp happy and your hair strong.

No matter your hair type or style, these expert tips will help you elevate your hair care and styling game this festive season. By integrating these simple yet effective practices into your routine, your hair will stay gorgeous and healthy, no matter how many celebrations you attend. Remember, beautiful hair begins with consistent care—so get ready to shine and enjoy the festivities with confidence!

(The writer is a creative director of Godrej Professional)