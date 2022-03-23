Sudden Rise in Temperature impacts People's Health

Former State president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), DR Rajiv Rajan Prasad, stated that sudden change in weather has impact on both, physical as well as mental health of the individuals.

Dr. prasad stated, all those individuals having allergy are the worst sufferer in this month, in Bihar, there has been unusual increase in the temperature. We find, the cases of bronchial Asthma as well as allergic bronchitis increase in such conditions. Allergies are mainly because of pollen in the atmosphere,

Apart from Diarrhoea as well as dysentery, cases of skin as well as eye infection are also being reported in the large number. Few people do get tinnitus in the ear, stated Dr prasad, adding temperature above the normal in March is leading to more perspiration which further causes electrolyte imbalance and reduction in sodium. He has given them advice, it would take around 10 to 15 days to adjust in such weather conditions and advised them to keep oneself hydrated and avoid moving in the sun.

Skin infection is also very common in this condition, as hot weather suits fungus growth and help in both activation as well as replication of bacteria.

Eye infections are being reported in comparatively more than usual.

He has cited 3 symptoms, which include itching, redness and also discharge from eyes which are watery in nature. He stated that conjunctivitis is caused due to change in weather and allergy because of pollen in air. While talking about the precautions, doctors have been advising to maintain eye hygiene and not to use the same tissue, which has been used to wipe the infected eye. He stated that, antibiotics with astringent must be used and steroids should be avoided.