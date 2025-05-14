Swab test breakthrough could revolutionise IVF success rates: Swedish scientists lead the way

In a major breakthrough for reproductive medicine, Swedish researchers have developed a simple oral swab test that could significantly improve the success rates of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The innovation, led by a team at Lund University, aims to personalise IVF treatment by identifying the most suitable hormone therapy for each woman—within just one hour.

IVF typically involves stimulating a woman’s ovaries to produce multiple eggs, which are then retrieved, fertilised in a laboratory, and implanted into the uterus. However, selecting the appropriate hormone therapy—biological or synthetic—to trigger egg maturation has long posed challenges. The wrong choice not only reduces the chances of a successful pregnancy but may also cause severe side effects that could require intensive care.

Traditionally, determining the best hormone treatment required complex and expensive genetic mapping. The new swab test, however, offers a quick and cost-effective alternative. With results visible to the naked eye in either pink or yellow, the test determines which hormone therapy is most compatible with a woman’s genetic makeup.

“Our hope is that this will reduce the risk of suffering for women, increase the number of successful treatments, and cut costs for taxpayers,” said Professor Yvonne Lundberg Giwercman, who led the study. “Our goal is for the test to be available by the start of 2026.”

The study, published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, involved 1,466 women undergoing IVF treatment across Sweden.

Of these, 475 participants were randomly assigned one of the two hormone therapies, while the remainder served as controls. Researchers used gene sequencing to identify a specific variant of the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR) gene that influences response to treatment.

Women with this particular gene variant responded better to biological hormones, while others had more success with synthetic alternatives. With this test, clinicians can now tailor treatment plans more effectively, potentially increasing the chances of pregnancy while reducing medical risks. This new advancement is a hopeful sign for couples struggling with infertility and marks a pivotal shift toward personalised reproductive care.