The Checklist For Covishield

The list of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) for Covishield:



♦ Injection site tenderness

♦ Injection site pain

♦ Headache fatigue

♦ Myalgia v Malaise

♦ Pyrexia v Chills

Symptomatic Medicine

Paracetamol may be used to provide symptomatic relief from post-vaccination adverse reactions. Very rare events of demyelinating disorders have been reported following vaccination with the Covishield vaccine.

The list of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) for Covaxin

• Injection site pain

• Injection site swelling

• Headache

• Fatigue

• Fever

• Body ache

• Abdomen pain

• Nausea & vomiting

• Dizziness-giddiness

• Tremor

• Sweating

• Cold

• Cough

Who Can't Take

Both the vaccines are not meant for pregnant women, youngsters of less than 18 years and lactating mothers. The vaccines should not be used or administered to individuals who have a history of allergies to vaccines, food items, injectable therapies and pharmaceutical products.

Individuals with active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, Covid positive patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or CP plasma and acutely unwell and hospitalised with or without intensive care patients due to any illness should also avoid the vaccine.