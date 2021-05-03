Why one must wear Mask even at Home?

Experts believe mask is essential, you should not only wear them outside, but you should also wear them inside your home. The reason, as to why it has become all the more important is, in case any one of your family members step out of the home for any purpose, be it job, business or to buy essential goods from the market. There are chances of you or your family members getting infected and spread infection to other family members as well.



Masks acts like a first line of Defense

When you wear a mask, you create first line of defense as well as prevention. Sometime, wearing mask all the time, can make you feel uncomfortable, you may also sometimes feel, you do not like good wearing them, but they are for our own safety as well as for our loved ones safety.

Central Government says, the People must wear mask even at home

The Central government has recently stated, people should try to wear mask even at home to control the spread of deadly infectious virus. Presently, India is fighting a tough battle, with the second wave of Corona pandemic, this time it is more deadly and virulent strain has been sweeping across the nation. Dr. V.K. Paul, (Niti Ayog member) has cautioned not to invite any outsiders into our home, but only in cases where there is an urgent need, such as plumbers, air condition mechanic, electricians or other essential services required at home. The reason for it is, 2nd wave has created a lot of panic and our nation is presently facing tough situation due to shortage of beds as well as oxygen, as the number of infections has been constantly rising. And he further added, it is now the time, to wear masks.

Why you should wear a mask at home?

We must wear mask even at home, the virus is stealthy, it can spread from anyone and we should not totally or be less on guard even when we are with our family members. You and our family members might have been interacting with others, there are a good number of chances of you or your family members getting infected or infect other family members without any intend to do so.

Is it Overkill to wear mask even at home?

No, not all, when the risk is high, such as losing one's life or the life of your loved ones. Then it is better to safeguard ourselves by following simple corona protocols such as wearing mask even at home too. You must know, the infections spread through both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic people.

If you are inside your home and any of your relative is visiting your home, you must not hesitate and make a request to them to avoid visits to your home and only in emergency allow them to visit your home, wearing mask and following other corona protocol procedure.

One must always try to wear Proper N95 mask; the above mask blocks maximum microbe as well as dust exchange through the nasal tract.

What about if the entire family is quarantined and staying together?

If the entire family members are not meeting anyone outside, neither they are indulging in buying or receiving any goods from outside, then there is very little chance of infection creeping into your home. Even if the one individual catches cold, if they wear mask, it will help them to save the rest of the family members catching cold. So better wear the mask at home too, until we find better resort to fight this deadly virus.