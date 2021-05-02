Willpower, immunity best medicine, say homeopaths

Covid-19 can be successfully fought by treating the virus symptoms provided the patient has willpower and reasonably good immunity system. Homeo medicines have proved to be successful in treating mild symptoms of corona, say Homeo doctors.



Is there any treatment for corona virus in homeopathy?

We treat viruses by treating the symptoms in the patients. Now, we are focusing more on the patients' willpower and immunity. The person who has strong willpower can fight the virus more effectively even if his immunity levels are a bit low say Dr Pramila and Dr Prudvi.

What is the treatment given to Covid patients in homeopathy?

As of now there is no medicine that can cure corona but immunity boosters are given in government and private hospitals at low cost. Medicines are prescribed to patients according to the symptoms. In the second wave cough, conjunctivitis, nausea, fever, diarrhoea have been noticed and patients are treated accordingly.

Homeopathy does not deal with diseases but deals with symptoms. Patients are advised to undergo RT-PCR tests. For those who have mild symptoms and can undergo treatment at home, low diet food is advised and intermittent drinking of boiled water with Tulsi, Ginger and Turmeric in small quantities is also suggested.

What is the success rate in treating coronavirus in homeopathy?

Homoeopathy is better known for prevention during the epidemics of cholera, Spanish influenza, yellow fever, scarlet fever, diphtheria, and typhoid. Doctors express happiness that they are even able to cure mild symptomatic Covid patients in lesser time.

Is there online consultation facility available during this pandemic?

Complete video and audio consultations of homeo doctors are available 24X7 in different social media platforms and respective websites of their hospitals and in WhatsApp groups.