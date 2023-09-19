World Alzheimer's Day 2023: date, history, meaning

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Alzheimer's disease is a condition in which the brain begins to shrink and brain cells begin to die. This leads to significant memory loss, cognitive impairment, loss of the ability to perform daily tasks, and changes in a person's ability to function properly. Alzheimer's disease is a serious condition and requires immediate treatment and monitoring.

Every year World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated to raise awareness about this disease and the importance of early treatment. On this day, signs, prevention and treatment options are explored, and people come together to learn about the disease together.

As we prepare to celebrate this important day, here are some things to keep in mind:



World Alzheimer's Day 2023 Date:



Every year, World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated on September 21. This year, the day will be celebrated on Thursday.

World Alzheimer's Day 2023 History:

Alzheimer's Disease International is an organization that was founded in 1984 to support Alzheimer's patients around the world and provide them with appropriate treatment. In 1994, World Alzheimer's Day was introduced in Edinburgh to mark ten years of Alzheimer's Disease International. Since then, World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated around the world on September 21.

World Alzheimer's Day 2023 Significance:

This year's World Alzheimer's Day theme is "Never too early, never too late." "The Never Too Early, Never Too Late campaign aims to highlight the critical role of identifying risk factors and taking proactive risk reduction measures to delay, and potentially even prevent, the onset of dementia. This includes ongoing prevention strategies. risk reduction for people who have already received a diagnosis," wrote Alzheimer's Disease International.

This day is observed to educate people about the causes, symptoms and treatment options of the disease. Myths related to Alzheimer's disease are also busted on this day, and people come together to learn about and support people and families living with Alzheimer's disease.