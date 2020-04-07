 Top
World Health Day 2020: Celebs Create Awareness On Corona With Their Tweets

Highlights

World Health Day 2020: Amidst the Corona fever, the whole world is showing off the gratitude on all the doctors, nurses and health workers for their incredible work. Without these great people, fighting with this deadly disease is just not possible.

Today being the World Health Day, of course we being locked at home, we can share our gratitude to all the great doctors and health workers by sharing our words on social media.

The same is done by the World Health Organization, United Nations and Department Of Health & Social Care through their Twitter pages. They shared a few amazing videos and created awareness among the people on this deadly and pandemic disease.

We Hans India have collated their social media posts and presented it for our readers… Have a look!

WHO

United Nations

Department Of Health & Social Care

UN Women

Along with these tweets by the world-wide health organizations, we also came up with the celebrities' tweets on this special day… Have a look!

Sadguru

Yash Raj Films

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Sai Dharam Tej

Nithiin

Lavanya Tripathi

B A Raju

Surender Reddy

Naga Babu Konidela

Hope people get inspired by the tweets of these celebrities and strictly restrict themselves to their homes. Also, show off gratitude to all the doctors and health workers to are working hard to make us stay healthy.

We Hans India request all the citizens of India to stay safe at home and also maintain self-hygiene in order to protect yourselves from COVID-19 disease.

