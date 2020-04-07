World Health Day 2020: Celebs Create Awareness On Corona With Their Tweets

World Health Day 2020: Amidst the Corona fever, the whole world is showing off the gratitude on all the doctors, nurses and health workers for their incredible work. Without these great people, fighting with this deadly disease is just not possible.

Today being the World Health Day, of course we being locked at home, we can share our gratitude to all the great doctors and health workers by sharing our words on social media.

The same is done by the World Health Organization, United Nations and Department Of Health & Social Care through their Twitter pages. They shared a few amazing videos and created awareness among the people on this deadly and pandemic disease.

We Hans India have collated their social media posts and presented it for our readers… Have a look!

WHO

It's #WorldHealthDay!



Today, we celebrate the work of nurses & midwives by showing our appreciation for their bravery, courage & resolve in the global #COVID19 response.



Tell us who your favourite nurse or midwife is 💐.

#SupportNursesAndMidwives ➡️ https://t.co/ZFkbyJFmG0 pic.twitter.com/02Skex6uW8 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 6, 2020

United Nations

Nurses & midwives make up the largest group of healthcare workers in the world - and they are on the frontlines of the #COVID19 response.



Show solidarity and #SupportNursesAndMidwives on Tuesday's #WorldHealthDay & every day. https://t.co/Kp4tY14yub pic.twitter.com/sCfPjEg9wD — United Nations (@UN) April 7, 2020

Department Of Health & Social Care

This #WorldHealthDay we're celebrating the vital role nurses and midwives play in providing health care, especially on the frontlines in the fight against #coronavirus.



Now more than ever we are thankful for their commitment and hard work 👏🏽👏🏽#SupportNursesAndMidwives pic.twitter.com/zY1IjJbX56 — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 7, 2020

UN Women

Millions of women in the health and social sector work tirelessly every day to care for all of us.

Ahead of #WorldHealthDay, we thank you. 👏 #COVID19 | #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ivDq8kbcmG — UN Women (@UN_Women) April 6, 2020

Along with these tweets by the world-wide health organizations, we also came up with the celebrities' tweets on this special day… Have a look!

Sadguru

There are a few things one can do to improve one's immunity over time. These are not a cure for coronavirus but will help to keep our immune systems at a certain level of function and vitality. #WorldHealthDay #Covid19https://t.co/m4HbGge2wG — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 7, 2020

Yash Raj Films

When doctors, nurses and the medical staff are asked, why are you risking your lives for everyone?

They say: Rehne De, Tu Nahin Samjhega. #WorldHealthDay — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 7, 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

On #WorldHealthDay today, I want to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers who have been relentlessly working in these tough times, putting their own lives at stake for the sake of humanity.#WorldHealthDay2020 #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day12 pic.twitter.com/6Iu5OrnLlu — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 7, 2020

Sai Dharam Tej

Take a minute to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel around the world who are putting their lives at risk to save ours. On this #WorldhealthDay let us salute to them for being at the forefront of COVID-19 battle and protecting us invariably. pic.twitter.com/EjMva5Ka0U — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 7, 2020

Nithiin

This World Health Day, let's show our appreciation and celebrate the undying spirit of healthcare workers all around the world. #WorldHealthDay! pic.twitter.com/UIXOkZp5A2 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) April 7, 2020

Lavanya Tripathi

This World Health Day lets take a moment to appreciate the nurses and midwives and show them our gratitude for their commitment and for what they are willing to do to keep us healthy. #Respect#Thankyou #WorldHealthDay #COVID19 #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/SgiiWX10KZ — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) April 7, 2020

B A Raju

On this #WorldhealthDay let us all

thank the Doctors, Nurses, Health workers for serving selflessly in this battle against #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/lb2I8HMoPU — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) April 7, 2020

Surender Reddy

Saluting medical professionals and caregivers protecting us in our battle against the pandemic🙏🙏 #WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/8WPeSTbwAa — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) April 7, 2020

Naga Babu Konidela

Today on World Health Day 2020, Saluting Doctors, Nurses, midwives and the whole medical staff for serving us selflessly and putting your their lives in risk for all of us! You are our hero's!#WorldHealthDay #Covid19 #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/uideBRBCJv — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) April 7, 2020

Hope people get inspired by the tweets of these celebrities and strictly restrict themselves to their homes. Also, show off gratitude to all the doctors and health workers to are working hard to make us stay healthy.

We Hans India request all the citizens of India to stay safe at home and also maintain self-hygiene in order to protect yourselves from COVID-19 disease.