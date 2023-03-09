World Kidney Day was first celebrated in 2006 asking the above question – Are Your Kidneys Ok? The idea that there is great need to educate the world about the importance of kidney health, and reduce the impact of kidney disease and other health conditions associated with them, is what pushed the ISN and IFKF to team up and make a difference.

The 2023 theme is "Kidney Health for All: Preparing for the Unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable."

The campaign will focus on raising awareness about disastrous events (natural or man-made) and the impact on people living with kidney disease when access to appropriate diagnostic services, treatment, and care is impacted.