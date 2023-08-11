World Organ Donation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme And Other Important Details

World Organ Donation Day 2023: The global event of World Organ Donation Day is observed each year the importance of organ donation and to educate people about the organ donation process. It is an annual event that provides a special opportunity to celebrate and thank donors who donate their need. It is also observed to inform and make people aware of the misconceptions surrounding organ donation.

World Organ Donation Day 2023: History And Significance

On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day this comprehensive process to save millions of lives. The day also honors those who come forward to donate their organs to save another person's life. Organ donation or transplantation can save or the donor can save up to seven lives.

World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme

This year, the theme up to volunteering; we need more organ donors to fill the gaps.” The theme centers around a global call to local audiences to emphasize the importance of committing to organ donation, thus decreasing volumes.

What Is Organ Donation?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, organ donation and transplantation consists of removing an organ from one person (the donor) and surgically placing it in another (the recipient) whose organ is the liver, kidney, pancreas, and heart. Organs and tissues that can be transplanted include liver, kidney, heart, pancreas, lung, intestine, cornea, middle ear, skin, bone, heart valves, and connective tissue.

Who Can Be An Organ Donor?

People of all ages should be considered potential donors. When a person dies, their suitability as a donor is assessed. The organ procurement organisation determines the medical suitability for the donation, according to the Cleveland Clinic.