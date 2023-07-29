World ORS Day 2023: How ORS helps in Dehydration and Diarrhoea

Have you ever wondered how a simple solution like ORS can be a lifesaver? World ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) Day, celebrated on July 29 each year, is a major event aimed at highlighting the crucial role of ORS in fighting diarrhea that leads to dehydration, which It is the second cause of mortality among children under five years of age. ORS is a simple, cost-effective, and life-saving solution that has revolutionised the management of these conditions, particularly in resource-limited settings.

ORS is more than a superhero for one age group; it is a universal solution that unites us all against dehydration and diarrhoea. No matter how young or old we are, ORS is a symbol of health for all. In this article, we will explore how ORS works and why it is essential to effectively manage dehydration and diarrhea. The World Health Organization recommends an ORS solution that has a total osmolarity of 245 mmol/litre. This would control dehydration resulting from diarrhea or other causes effectively, while also supporting gut health and cognitive function.

UNDERSTANDING DEHYDRATION AND DIARRHEA

Dehydration and diarrhea are closely related and can have serious health consequences. Diarrhea is a condition characterised by frequent loose bowel movements that can rapidly deplete the body of essential fluids and electrolytes. When the body loses more fluids than it takes in, then dehydration occurs, causing symptoms such as thirst, dry mouth, fatigue, and dizziness. If not corrected, it can be fatal. It is crucial to address both issues promptly, especially in children and the elderly.

THE MECHANISM OF ACTION OF ORS IN THE MANAGEMENT OF DIARRHEA AND DEHYDRATION

1. Replace Lost Fluids: ORS effectively replenish fluids lost during diarrhea, preventing dehydration and promoting rapid rehydration with its water, glucose, and electrolyte content.

2. Restoration of Electrolyte Balance: By restoring crucial electrolyte balance, ORS play a vital role in reducing hospitalisations and preventing severe dehydration in all age groups.

3. Facilitates Nutrient Absorption: The ability of ORS to enhance nutrient and water absorption helps prevent malnutrition during diarrhoea, which is particularly crucial for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

4. Combat dehydration due to vomiting: The combination of glucose and electrolytes in ORS may be beneficial in counteracting dehydration due to vomiting, promoting better retention of nutrients and fluids in the body.

THE ADVANTAGES OF ORS USAGE

ORS offers numerous advantages that make it an invaluable tool in the management of dehydration and diarrhea:

1. Cost-effectiveness: ORS is a low-cost solution that is easy to produce and distribute, making it accessible to a wide population, especially in resource-constrained regions. Pharmaceutical companies must adhere to WHO guidelines to prepare the perfect ORS.

2. Ease of use: ORS does not require specialised medical knowledge to administer. It can be used at home, making it an essential intervention in situations where immediate medical attention is not available.

3. Reduces hospitalisations and mortality: Timely and appropriate use of ORS can significantly reduce the severity of dehydration, leading to decreased hospitalisations and preventing deaths, especially among infants and young children.

4. Suitable for all age groups: ORS is safe for all age groups, including infants, making it a versatile solution for managing dehydration and diarrhea in various populations.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight (IDCF) to intensify efforts to reduce child deaths from diarrhea in 2017. This program aims to to create mass awareness about the most effective and low-cost diarrhea treatment: Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) solution. Various companies such as FDC's Electral, Merck's Electrobion, Shereya Life Sciences' Relyte, Cipla's Prolyte and others are readily available to the masses for lost cost ORS solutions. World ORS Day is a vital reminder of the importance of ORS in managing dehydration and diarrhoea, especially in regions where these conditions remain significant.