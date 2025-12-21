Healthy Snacking Gifts That Spark Joy: Top Picks for Christmas & New Year 2026

Elevate your holiday gifting with these premium healthy snacking hampers from Healthy Master, CookieMan, and NutriSnacksBox. Blending nutritious treats, festive extras, and guilt-free indulgence, they deliver wellness, cheer, and shareable delight - perfect for family, friends, or colleagues. Discover thoughtful picks under ₹800 that make every celebration healthier and merrier.

Healthy Master Opulent Christmas Gift Box





The Healthy Master Opulent Christmas Gift Box blends indulgence with wellness, featuring crunchy beetroot chips, nutritious millet snacks, a rich plum cake, a soothing scented candle, and festive Christmas lights. It's an ideal Christmas & New Year gift - thoughtfully curated for guilt-free snacking, cozy vibes, and holiday cheer that nourishes body and spirit.

Buying Link:

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0G6LMN2TD

Price: ₹649

Healthy Master Christmas Special





The Healthy Master Christmas Special 9-Piece Assorted Chocolates box delights with mango and Oreo flavours, offering guilt-free indulgence perfect for holiday gifting. These premium, health-conscious treats capture festive joy without the sugar crash, making them ideal for Christmas & New Year celebrations - sharing sweet moments with family, friends, or colleagues while keeping wellness in mind.

Buying Link:

https://www.amazon.in/Healthy-Master-Christmas-Special-Chocolates/dp/B0G6T4TBWX?ref_=ast_sto_dp

Price: ₹349

Healthy Master Majestic Moments Christmas Gift Box





The Healthy Master Majestic Moments Christmas Gift Box combines wellness and whimsy with crunchy beetroot chips, nutritious millet snacks, decadent plum cake, and a festive Christmas cap. This premium hamper makes an exceptional Christmas & New Year gift - delivering guilt-free indulgence, holiday cheer, and memorable moments that celebrate health, joy, and togetherness for loved ones.

Buying Link:

https://www.amazon.in/Healthy-Majestic-Moments-Christmas-Beetroot/dp/B0G6L4148H

Price: ₹749

CookieMan Premium Assorted Cookies Gift Pack - 300g





The CookieMan Premium Assorted Cookies Gift Pack - 300g of freshly baked Australian cookies in 5 delightful flavours—arrives in a festive red tin, ideal for Christmas & New Year gifting. This thoughtful hamper brings joy to friends and family with its premium crunch, shareable variety, and seasonal charm that turns every gathering into a sweet celebration.

Buying Link:

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0DNZF6MCZ/ref=sspa_dk_detail

Price: ₹329

NutriSnacksBox





The NutriSnacksBox Christmas Gift Hamper delights with healthy treats like salted almonds, butterscotch dragees, choco raisins, and dates almond balls, plus a scented candle, sock hanging, Christmas tree, and greeting card. Ideal for employees, family, or friends, it spreads Christmas & New Year cheer with nutritious indulgence, festive decor, and heartfelt touches that make every moment merry.

Buying Link:

https://www.amazon.in/NutriSnacksBox-Christmas-butterscotch-Greeting-Employees/dp/B0DN65HSS6/ref=pd_sbs_d_sccl_2_2/525-4925296-0118603

Price: ₹589