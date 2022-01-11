The world is full of vestiges of human history that are rich with tradition, legacy, and inspiration for the generations that follow.

Heritage treasures are more than just old pieces of the past, they represent our roots in the world and remind us that we all came from somewhere and that our ancient history is connected at every step of the way.



Heritage Treasures Day celebrates these artifacts by raising awareness of them, promoting preservation, and educating us about these important items and what they say about us as human beings.