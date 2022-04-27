Hibiscus Tea: Know its benefits & side effects and also learn how to make it

What is hibiscus tea?



Hibiscus tea is also known as Agua de Jamica and by its scientific name Hibiscus Sabdariffa is prepared by boiling parts of the hibiscus plant. This tea has got deep magenta or ruby red color and it has got a sour taste.

This one is very popular beverage throughout the world and it often used as medicinal tea. The Hibiscus flower has got numerous names and are known as Roselle in few places. It is widely available in the market throughout the tea drinking world and it can be consumed hot or cold depending on your preference.

Nutrition facts

The hibiscus tea is naturally low in calories and it is caffeine-free. As per the USDA Nutrient Database, it has got a good supply of minerals which include calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium and zinc. It also contains B-vitamins such as niacin and folic acid. This tea is a good source of anthocyanins, which might make it beneficial for managing elevated blood pressure levels. The common cold and urinary tract infections.

Health benefits of hibiscus tea

The varied potential benefits of hibiscus flower tea, which can help in keeping the human body fit are given below.

Help manage blood pressure

As per the report from the AHA (American Heart Association), published in November 2008, it suggests that this tea may have high chances of lowering the blood pressure in pre-hypertensive and mild hypertensive adults. It also states that 1/3 of adults in the United States suffer from high blood pressure, a hypertension.

Can be beneficial for weight loss

According to study published in the National Library of Medicine, the hibiscus extract might also help in preventing the obesity because of its metabolism regulation properties. Another research published in the journal of Ethnopharmacology, revealed that, how hibiscus tea helps in reducing body weight among the obese mice.

May help lower cholesterol

As per research study, conducted on patients having type 11 diabetes it suggests that consumption of hibiscus as well as sour tea might help lower cholesterol, triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and increase high density lipoprotein cholesterol, which helps manage the unpredictable disease.

Can be used as an antibacterial & anti-inflammatory agent

The hibiscus plant's loose-leaf tea might even be rich in ascorbic acid, it is also known as vitamin C. it has got essential nutrient essential for your body in order to boost and stimulate the activity of the immune system. The hibiscus tea is also known for its anti-inflammatory as well as antibacterial properties.

May act as an antidepressant

Hibiscus tea might contain both vitamins as well as minerals, specifically flavonoids, which have been associated with antidepressant properties in few animal studies. Consumption of hibiscus tea might also help calm down the nervous system and it might reduce the anxiety and depression creating a relaxed sensation in the mind as well as body, stated research published in the Indian journal of Pharmacology.

Can be effective for improved digestion

The hibiscus tea offers varied health benefits, which include hypertension control and reduced high blood pressure, reduced blood sugar levels and improved liver health. It also helps improve digestion and treats depression.

Numerous people drink hibiscus tea to improve digestion as this helps in regularizing both urination and bowel movements. Since it has got diuretic properties, it might also be used to treat constipation and improve the health of your gastrointestinal system.

How to make hibiscus tea?

To make the hibiscus tea, one can use dried hibiscus flowers, they are easily available at any departmental stores or online portals. If you find them in your garden, nothing like that, the red color in the tea is because of these flowers.

Ingredients you require to prepare hibiscus tea are

• Two tsp dried hibiscus flowers

• One cup boiling water

• Cinnamon stick optional

• Clove optional

• Tea bag optional

• Lime wedges optional

• Ginger optional

• Mint leaves optional

On the stove, take a pan and pour water and let It boil and then add 2 tsp of dried hibiscus flowers, which equals to 10 ml of the same, you can also add more or less amount of hibiscus flowers. Depending as to how much strong, you want your tea to be. It is important to note that, hibiscus tea does not have caffeine, so even if you add more, it will not affect your health. If you wish to add caffeine to your tea, then add a tea bag to the concoction. Enable it to steep for about 56 minutes. While you wait, the hibiscus flower would offer the water a somewhat sharp, zingy taste, if you wish your tea to be strong, allow it to steep for more than 5 minutes. Once done, you can pour the tea into the cup, by using the metal strainer. Few would like to chew the hibiscus petal and hence do not prefer to strain them. You can also try that, if you like it.

Do not forget to add some preferred sweetener to the beverage prepared. You can try it with honey or you can add sugar of stevia as well, depending on your choice.

Hibiscus Tea side effects

Even though, hibiscus tea is a health enhancer as well as natural weight loss booster, there are possible side effects, you must be aware of.

Blood pressure

The health benefits of hibiscus tea include lowering of blood pressure (antihypertensive properties). Therefore, it is not recommended for people who already have low blood pressure or hypotension. It might cause faintness, dizziness and can even cause damage to the heart of brain if consumed by anyone having low blood pressure.

Pregnancy and fertility

Hibiscus tea is not advisable for pregnant women, specifically due to its emmenagogue effects, which might stimulate menstruation or blood flow in uterus or pelvic region.

Diabetes & surgery

Hibiscus might lower the blood sugar level so it is always advisable to consult your doctor if suffering from diabetes or planning to undergo surgery.

Allergy

Few people develop allergic reactions, such as itchy red eyes, sinus or hay fever, when they start consuming hibiscus tea.

Other

Few people might feel intoxicated or experience hallucinations after drinking hibiscus tea. Therefore, one should be cautious until one knows how one's body reacts to the tea. Do not drive a car or operate heavy machinery until one knows what its effects are on your system.

Consult your doctor, if taking medications such as Chloroquine, antidiabetic medications or Zocor before using hibiscus tea.