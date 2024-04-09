Hidden Lesson of Ugadi

Indian society has a mosaic of culture and traditions. They are not just celebrations. Every festival and every celebration has not only a history but has hidden lessons which in the past the elders used to explain to the younger generation. But now with life becoming more and more busy and the focus of education has unfortunately shifted from mother tongue to different tongues, there is hardly anyone to explain the mosaic of culture of these festivals and traditions. As a result festivals are turning into yet another event for many.

Any festival or celebration requires planning and preparation. That is where the unity of the family plays major role. The first hidden lesson of any celebration or festival is leadership quality and sharing of work. The family would sit together and decide how they would like to organize the celebrations. The family members would divide the work like cleaning of the house, sourcing all the material that is required for decorating the house, buying of new clothes, bring make the surrounding vibrant with colorful Rangoli and prepare various traditional dishes.

Ugadi is one such festival which teaches value of gratitude. People get up early, apply oil, have head bath, wear new clothes and to to temples to offer their prayers and convey their gratitude to the god and also to pray to be more efficient, effecticve and successful in achieving their goals.

They also express gratitude to their friends and family members by exchanging gifts and sweets. In leadership, expressing gratitude and appreciation to team members can go a long way in building trust, fostering teamwork, and boosting morale. Leaders who take the time to recognize and reward their team members for their contributions are more likely to have motivated and engaged employees.

It also teaches adaptability. This festival is celebrated in different ways in different regions. The traditions and customs are different. In the age of Artificial intelligence one needs to be flexible in approach and should know how to adapt himself to the needs of the team members whether it be at home or work place. They need to be ready to change their approach and strategies depending upon the situations and contexts.

One would strive to celebrate each Ugadi in a manner that was different from what it was last time and in a much better manner. Which means one displays the quality of being agile and continuous improvement. It teaches balanced planning to avoid chaos and confusion which again is a good and positive quality of leadership.

Ugadi or for that matter any festival also teaches one lessons on hygiene. Cleaning of house gives a healthy environment. Hanging mango leaves at the main drives away negative vibes and the green colour an convey health and vigor, and people who spend time in nature surrounded by green vegetation have lower blood pressure. Calming: Green can help calm people down, and some studies suggest that it can improve concentration.

but not the least the Ugadi Pachadi. The importance of Ugadi Pachadi is immense because it represents the essence of life. The dish is significant because it contains all the flavours of life and teaches that life is a collection of all of our emotions. Each and every ritual performed on this day has its own significance.