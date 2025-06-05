Hina Khan’s Dreamy Bridal Look: A Blend of Elegance, Simplicity & Personal Touch

On June 4, 2025, television star Hina Khan tied the knot with her long-time partner, Rocky Jaiswal, in a private yet enchanting ceremony. Taking to Instagram, the actress unveiled a series of stunning bridal portraits that instantly went viral, captivating fans with her graceful and understated wedding look. Crafted with artistic precision and modern sensibilities, Hina’s bridal style set a new benchmark in minimalist glam.

A Saree with a Personal Touch

Designed by ace couturier Manish Malhotra, Hina Khan’s wedding saree was a work of art. She wore an opal green saree paired with a blush pink blouse adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery. What made the ensemble even more unique was the customised detailing—her and Rocky's names in Devanagari script artistically woven into the fabric along with an infinity symbol, reflecting their eternal bond. The outfit was completed with a golden kiran patti border and a delicate pink veil with scalloped edges, creating a picture-perfect bridal aesthetic.





Subtle Mehndi That Spoke Volumes

Renowned mehndi artist Veena created a minimal yet impactful design for Hina. Her hands featured dainty lotus motifs, particularly highlighting a central lotus on her palms. The feet mehndi design was more elaborate with full coverage and a central floral motif, blending simplicity with sophistication.





Minimal Makeup, Majestic Jewels

Staying true to her theme of minimalism, Hina opted for natural makeup. She wore a soft pink blush, well-defined brows, subtle mascara, and a nude pink lipstick. Her jewellery choices added a touch of regal elegance—a sleek maang tikka, a choker neckpiece, and traditional kundan bangles enhanced her graceful bridal presence.













The Show-Stealing Diamond Ring

Among all the dazzling elements of her wedding look, her engagement ring stood out the most. The centerpiece was a grand round solitaire diamond set in a three-layered diamond-studded band, symbolizing the depth and brilliance of her relationship with Rocky.





Graceful Anklets to Complete the Look

Hina's look was completed with layered golden anklets embedded with kundan stones. These anklets added an old-world charm and shimmer to her look, marrying tradition with elegance in the most graceful way.

Hina Khan’s bridal ensemble proved that less is indeed more. Her minimalist yet impactful wedding look is bound to inspire countless brides-to-be looking for elegance with a personal twist. From custom embroidery to thoughtful accessories, every detail of her appearance reflected her individuality, love story, and impeccable sense of style.