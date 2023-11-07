History of International Day of Medical Physics

7 November was chosen as an international day to celebrate medical physics because on this same day in 1867, Marie Sklodowska-Curie, known for her pioneering research on radioactivity, was born in Poland. Since 2013, date of the first IDMP edition, every year, a specific topic is selected to highlight and celebrate different aspects of medical physics.



The International Day of Medical Physics was first celebrated on November 7th, 2013, following the recommendation of the International Organization for Medical Physics (IOMP) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This initiative aimed to raise global awareness about the essential role of medical physics in healthcare and to highlight the contributions of medical physicists to patient diagnosis, treatment, and care.

The establishment of the International Day of Medical Physics was a significant step in recognizing the critical role that medical physicists play in ensuring the safe and effective use of radiation and other technologies in medicine. It was also intended to promote the importance of ongoing education, research, and development in the field of medical physics.

Since its inception, the International Day of Medical Physics has been celebrated annually on November 7th, with various activities and events organized worldwide to promote awareness and understanding of the contributions of medical physicists to healthcare.