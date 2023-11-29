Live
History of International ESG Day
“Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is a term that started to be used in 2006 when the United Nations was developing plans and principles for investing responsibly. Since that time, ESG has become a standard by which organizations, government agencies and companies can evaluate their impact on the world, including how well they operate on a sustainable level.
In an effort to raise awareness about these global issues, International ESG Day was established to act as a reminder and motivator to raise the bar on the way the actions of people, and especially groups of people, are impacting the world around them, with the purpose of creating a better tomorrow. Fostering collaboration and highlighting achievements are just some of the many ways that International ESG Day seeks to foster a commitment to a brighter future.