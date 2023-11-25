History of National Play Day with Dad

On November 25th, National Play Day With Dad encourages fathers to spend the day focused on fun with their kids. It’s a day designed for bonding and memories.



Throughout history and all over the world, mothers have always been regarded as the primary caretakers of children. Parenthood starts with mothers but it doesn’t have to end with them. For centuries, fathers took the backseat and resorted to simply providing for the family. There was a time when this division of roles was essential for our survival, but it’s not anymore.

In the 20th century, men were not allowed to attend births or support mothers through labor. Men found that it wasn’t their place and women didn’t want their husbands to see them in that way. Some fathers would go to a bar until the ordeal was over. In the 1950s, few hospitals encouraged men to join in on the process, but the notable changes began in the 1960s. It was only then that fathers were allowed to stay in the room during labor, and in the ‘70s and ‘80s, they were allowed to attend their child’s birth. The perspective began to shift from there.