HJF Mesmerises Attendees with Innovation and Creativity

The 16th edition of HJF was an exciting event that took place between the 7th to 9th of June 2024. With a new venue at Hall 4, HITEX, Hyderabad, it promised to showcase new horizons and opportunities in the jewellery industry.

The event was strongly supported by key jewellery associations and featured over 350 exhibitors who showcased the latest trends and launched new brand designs and collections. The show was graced by the who's who of the industry, along with over 8000 trade visitors in attendance.

The event saw the presence of industry leaders such as Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets India, and Pallavi Mehra, Sr. Group Director at Informa Markets in India. It also had the participation of key figures like Kailash Charan, President of the Twin Cities Jeweller Association, and Jagdish Pershad Varma, President of the Telangana Bullion, Gem & Jewellery Federation.

The focus on creativity and innovation was evident, with the event bringing together unsurpassed talent and expertise from across the world, even reaching cities and Tier II towns. Overall, the 16th Edition of HJF was a memorable showcase of the dynamism and vibrancy of the jewellery industry, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and exhibitors alike.