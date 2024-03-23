Holika Dahan 2024: Dos and don’ts to follow while performing the ritual on Choti Holi

Holi, the festival of colours symbolising joy and the triumph of good over evil, is celebrated with fervour throughout the country. This ancient festival, dating back centuries, holds significance in various scriptures and texts such as Jamini's Purva Mimamsa Sutras and the Narada Purana. Observed in the month of Phalguna, it heralds the onset of spring, celebrated with rituals like Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit, signifying the destruction of negativity.



The Mythological Origin of Holika Dahan

The ritual of Holika Dahan traces its roots to the mythological tale of Hiranyakashipu, Prahlada, and Holika. Hiranyakashipu, considering himself a supreme ruler, demanded worship from all in his kingdom, but his son Prahlada remained devoted to Lord Vishnu. Seeking to eliminate Prahlada, Hiranyakashipu enlisted the help of his sister Holika, who possessed a cloak rendering her immune to fire. However, in a twist of fate, Prahlada survived while Holika perished in the flames, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Dos and Don'ts for Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan, occurring on Purnima Tithi in the month of Phalgun, holds immense significance for Hindus. Here are some guidelines to observe during this ritual:

1. Preparation and Setting:

• Begin by taking a bath and adorning clean attire.

• Choose a clean location for the bonfire, assembling wood, leaves, cow dung cakes, sesame seeds, dry coconut, and wheat grains for the pyre.

2. Ritual Offerings:

• While rituals may vary, commonly offered items include flowers, sweets, coconuts, and other auspicious objects to ward off evil.

3. Dietary Restrictions:

• Refrain from consuming meat and alcohol on this day, and avoid wearing black or blue attire, as per tradition.

4. Environmental Considerations:

• Opt for natural and eco-friendly materials to minimise air pollution and maintain air quality during the bonfire.

5. Safety Measures:

• Exercise caution to prevent accidents or injuries, avoiding overcrowding or getting too close to the flames.

6. Compliance with Regulations:

• Respect local regulations and guidelines concerning bonfires, prioritising community safety.

7. Financial Caution:

• Avoid lending money on this day, as it is considered inauspicious and may invite financial troubles.

By adhering to these dos and don'ts, one can partake in Holika Dahan with reverence and ensure a safe and auspicious celebration of this age-old tradition.