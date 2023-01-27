How Can We Reduce Sugar in our Diet to Prevent Diabetes?

While sugar itself does not directly cause diabetes, excessive consumption can increase the risk for those with a predisposition to the disease. Managing sugar intake can also be challenging for those already living with diabetes. To reduce daily sugar consumption and decrease the risk of developing diabetes, experts recommend being mindful and making conscious choices.

According to Dr. C S Yajnik, a noted diabetologist and Director of the Diabetes unit at KEM Hospital, Pune, "Table sugar is sucrose, which is broken down to glucose. The circulating sugar is glucose and is the main fuel for generating energy for cells of the body. Glucose is produced in the liver (muscles and kidneys) as required and the body makes enough glucose to match the requirements of the organs, especially the brain. We don't need to take sugar from outside."

Dr. Tejas Limaye, a clinical nutritionist and certified diabetes educator, suggests that reducing sugar added to milk, tea, and coffee can greatly lower daily sugar consumption. She also recommends drinking plain water instead of sweetened beverages, and choosing fresh or dried fruits over refined and synthetic sweets. Dr. Tejas adds that by consuming food mindfully and chewing it well, one can sense the natural sweetness in many foods and decrease the need for added sugar.

According to reports, the per capita consumption of sugar and sweets is increasing in India, along with the rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. To combat this, Dr. Tejas advises reading food labels to detect hidden sugar in packaged foods and avoiding foods with high sugar content or that list sugar as one of the first three ingredients. She also emphasizes the importance of healthy eating habits from a young age and consuming foods that provide nutrition rather than empty calories.