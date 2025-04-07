Live
- Cracking Wordle #657: Today's Answer and Hints – April 7, 2025
- Shinde jibe row: Bombay HC to hear Kamra’s plea against FIR tomorrow
- Australian shares down 4.2 per cent in worst day since 2020
- J&K L-G gives assent to three bills passed by Assembly
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 7, 2025 - Claim Free Rewards
- HC judge recuses from hearing case on irregularities in recruitment of 32,000 primary teachers in Bengal
- Crown Prince of Dubai to begin India visit from Tuesday
- Forest fires in Nepal leave scores with severe burns, respiratory illness
- Deputy Collector dies in Andhra road accident
- CM Mamata Banerjee doubts ‘game' behind SC verdict on Bengal school job case
How Often Should You Trim Your Hair? 5 Reasons to Book Regular Haircuts
: Frequent trims prevent damage, reduce frizz, and support healthier, shinier, stronger hair—without compromising your hair length goals
Hair plays a big role in how we express beauty, and one of the easiest ways to maintain healthy, radiant hair is through regular trims. But how often is “regular”? Let’s break down the ideal trimming schedule based on your hair length and goals.
For Short Hair
If you rock a pixie or bob cut, trims every 4 to 6 weeks are recommended. This helps maintain the shape and style.
For Medium-Length Hair
Hair that falls to your shoulders or mid-back should be trimmed every 8 to 12 weeks to allow growth while minimising damage.
For Long Hair
Long locks need trimming every 3 to 4 months. This prevents split ends from creeping up and keeps your hair looking full and healthy.
If You’re Growing It Out
Trying to grow your hair longer? A trim every 10 to 12 weeks helps you maintain healthy strands without cutting into your length goals.
Top 5 Benefits of Regular Hair Trims
1. Prevent Split Ends
Split ends are a major cause of frizz and dull-looking hair. Regular trims stop them from damaging the length of your strands.
2. Promote Stronger Hair
Trimming doesn’t speed up growth, but it does prevent breakage. The result? Stronger, longer, and more resilient hair over time.
3. Tame Frizz
Dry, frayed ends are a key cause of frizz. A trim smooths those ends, leaving hair looking sleek and well-kept.
4. Keep Your Style Sharp
Whether you have bangs, layers, or a blunt cut, frequent trims keep your hairstyle looking neat, clean, and intentional.
5. Improve Overall Hair Health
By removing damaged portions, trimming enhances your hair’s shine and bounce—leaving it visibly healthier and more vibrant.
Regular trims aren’t just for maintaining a style—they’re essential for keeping your hair in great shape. Whether you're growing it out or keeping it short and chic, stick to a trimming schedule that suits your length and lifestyle.