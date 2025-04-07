How Often Should You Trim Your Hair? 5 Reasons to Book Regular Haircuts

Hair plays a big role in how we express beauty, and one of the easiest ways to maintain healthy, radiant hair is through regular trims. But how often is “regular”? Let’s break down the ideal trimming schedule based on your hair length and goals.

For Short Hair

If you rock a pixie or bob cut, trims every 4 to 6 weeks are recommended. This helps maintain the shape and style.

For Medium-Length Hair

Hair that falls to your shoulders or mid-back should be trimmed every 8 to 12 weeks to allow growth while minimising damage.

For Long Hair

Long locks need trimming every 3 to 4 months. This prevents split ends from creeping up and keeps your hair looking full and healthy.

If You’re Growing It Out

Trying to grow your hair longer? A trim every 10 to 12 weeks helps you maintain healthy strands without cutting into your length goals.

Top 5 Benefits of Regular Hair Trims

1. Prevent Split Ends

Split ends are a major cause of frizz and dull-looking hair. Regular trims stop them from damaging the length of your strands.

2. Promote Stronger Hair

Trimming doesn’t speed up growth, but it does prevent breakage. The result? Stronger, longer, and more resilient hair over time.

3. Tame Frizz

Dry, frayed ends are a key cause of frizz. A trim smooths those ends, leaving hair looking sleek and well-kept.

4. Keep Your Style Sharp

Whether you have bangs, layers, or a blunt cut, frequent trims keep your hairstyle looking neat, clean, and intentional.

5. Improve Overall Hair Health

By removing damaged portions, trimming enhances your hair’s shine and bounce—leaving it visibly healthier and more vibrant.

Regular trims aren’t just for maintaining a style—they’re essential for keeping your hair in great shape. Whether you're growing it out or keeping it short and chic, stick to a trimming schedule that suits your length and lifestyle.