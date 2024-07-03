How to Enjoy Monsoon Without the Icky Stickiness

The much-anticipated monsoon season is here, bringing relief from the intense summer heat. The cloudy skies, gentle pitter-patter of rain, and cooler temperatures make everything feel dreamy. It’s the perfect time for hot tea, crispy fritters, and cozy conversations on the balcony. But along with the rain comes increased humidity, which can lead to a sticky and uncomfortable feeling. Here are some tips to enjoy the monsoon without the unpleasant stickiness.

Opt for Lighter Clothing

Humidity makes your clothes feel heavier as moisture seeps into the fabric. To stay comfortable, choose lightweight, breathable materials like cotton and linen. Loose-fitting clothes allow better air circulation, preventing the fabric from clinging to your skin. Avoid denim and tight-fitting outfits. A cotton camisole can also help create a barrier between your skin and outer clothing, reducing stickiness.

Take Extra Care of Your Skin

During the monsoon, your skin tends to produce more oil due to the high humidity. This can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Use non-comedogenic products that won’t clog your pores. Wash your face regularly with a gentle cleanser, especially if you have acne-prone skin. Stick to your skincare routine and use a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturiser. Exfoliate to remove dead skin cells and keep your pores clear. Don’t skip showers; staying clean is essential to remove sweat and dirt buildup.

Maintain Hygiene

Ensure you have fresh clothes to wear each day by being diligent with your laundry. Wearing clean clothes helps prevent skin irritation and bacterial growth, keeping you feeling fresh. Avoid re-wearing clothes to maintain good hygiene.

Wash Your Hair Regularly

Humidity can cause grease to build up in your hair, attracting dust and dirt. This can make your scalp feel itchy and heavy, and may lead to breakouts around your hairline. Wash your hair regularly to keep your scalp clean and energised. Use shampoo to remove grease and dirt, and consider oiling your hair to prevent dryness.

Stay Hydrated

It’s easy to forget to drink water during the monsoon, but staying hydrated is crucial. Despite the cooler temperatures and frequent rainfall, your body still needs fluids. Drinking water helps flush out toxins and keeps you cool from the inside, combating the discomfort of humidity.

Embrace the Monsoon

Don’t let the humidity dampen your spirits. With these simple tips, you can enjoy the beauty and serenity of the monsoon season without the discomfort of stickiness. Revel in the rainy days, savor your favorite treats, and make the most of this refreshing time of year.