How to plan a perfect Baby Shower for your Sister: Check out these 5 Steps

Baby showers are supposed to be a relaxing event for your sister so make sure you only invite the people she actually wants there. Ask her besties to come over and any cousins that you two are fond of. Skip those no-good aunties who only come to crib about everything. And make sure your sister doesn't invite someone out of guilt. This is her big day and she should be able to enjoy it not spend it hosting unwanted people.

Right from parents to our friends everyone gets excited when you hear the pregnancy news but You'll be probably the first one your sister called up when she found out she was pregnant and like any aunt-to-be, we're sure you also jumped with joy. In just a few months there would be a little baby right there in your arms and we're sure you can't possibly wait for your sister to bring her little bundle of joy home. Now, naturally, pregnancy can take a toll on any woman. For sure it gets tiring and exhausting and when the due date is inching closer, every woman starts to feel a little overwhelmed. Once the baby is here, your sister's life will revolve only around the baby, with sleepless nights which is why your sister deserves a day to just chill, relax, enjoy and celebrate the occasion of having a new member added to the family. If you're planning to throw your sis a baby shower, here's how you can make it super adorable.



Make sure you opt for the right theme as it's going to be a memorable event. People try to keep things rather plain and simple when it comes to baby showers but adding a pop of color can actually just make things a lot more fun and pretty. You could opt for princess themes/ Disney theme and decorate the place accordingly by adding some vibrant colors to it. Plus, you could even hand out props to the guests to make it look like everyone just stepped into a fairytale.



This is supposed to be a relaxing event for your sister so make sure you only invite the people she actually wants there.



Don't make it a gala affair. You want your sister to enjoy her shower instead of greeting everyone the entire time. So, it's better if you start with selectively inviting people! Ask your sister to give you a list of people with whom she feels the most comfortable and happiest. This way she will only be with people who make her happy.

If you're someone who's good at baking things then it'll truly be wonderful if you could bake some baby-themed goodies. And if not, you could always place an order and ask them to send over munchies that are all baby themed like biscuits, cookies and even cupcakes or delicious finger foods like fish fingers, french fries, cheese, crackers, etc. To those who have a sweet tooth, you could serve with some colorful cupcakes, doughnuts or sweetened popcorn.



One amazing thing you could do would be to throw in a surprise element. You could make a scrapbook of your sister's most adorable childhood pictures and gift it to her or you could make a video montage out of those pictures and play it for your guests. You could even add some baby clothes to the decor so a onesie or a pair of booties are sure to make people all emotional.

