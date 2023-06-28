How to strengthen your child’s immune system

As their children start a new school year and return to the classroom, immunity is always a big concern for parents as cold and flu season is upon us.



Children and young children still need to boost their immune systems to help protect them against all the other germs they will face, whether in the classroom or at home.

To improve your child's immune system, there are several strategies you can follow. However, please note that it's always a good idea to consult with a pediatrician or healthcare professional for personalised advice based on your child's specific needs. Here are some general tips to support your child's immune system:

Balanced Diet: Provide your child with a well-rounded, nutritious diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Encourage them to consume foods rich in vitamins A, C, E, and zinc, as these nutrients are known to support immune function.

Regular Exercise: Promote physical activity and exercise in your child's routine. Regular exercise helps strengthen the immune system and reduces the risk of infections. Encourage outdoor play, sports, and activities that your child enjoys.

Adequate Sleep: Ensure your child gets enough sleep according to their age. Sleep is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. Establish a consistent sleep schedule and create a calming bedtime routine to help them get enough rest.

Hygiene Practices: Teach your child good hygiene habits, such as proper handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before meals and after using the restroom. Encourage them to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or their elbow when sneezing or coughing.

Vaccinations: Stay up to date with your child's immunization schedule as recommended by healthcare authorities. Vaccines protect against various diseases and strengthen the immune system's ability to fight off infections.

Reduce Stress: Help your child manage stress by creating a supportive and nurturing environment. Encourage relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing exercises, mindfulness, or engaging in activities they enjoy.

Limit Sugar Intake: Excessive sugar consumption can weaken the immune system. Limit sugary snacks, beverages, and processed foods in your child's diet to support their immune health.

Probiotics and Fermented Foods: Consider including probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or fermented soy products in your child's diet. Probiotics help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a crucial role in immune function.

Stay Hydrated: Ensure your child drinks enough water throughout the day. Proper hydration supports overall health, including immune function.

Limit Exposure to Illnesses: Encourage regular handwashing and teach your child to avoid close contact with individuals who are sick or showing symptoms of illness. Promote good respiratory hygiene, such as coughing or sneezing into a tissue or their elbow.

Remember that maintaining a healthy lifestyle overall, with a focus on these immune-supporting habits, is key to improving your child's immune system.