How to use your Free Time Productively?

If you have free time, say a day or two, best way to put that to use, is to relax, have fun and decompress from a stressful day or spend time with your loved one.

Everyone works very differently, so the best use of your free time would depend on you, your working style and what's on your to do list, but it handy to have a list like this in order to quickly find a way to put that little spare time to work instantly, without any thought. Use the following list as a way to spark ideas for what one can do in a short period of time.

Reading files on your computer or laptop

Clip magazine articles or print out good articles or reports for reading later and then keep them in a folder marked "Reading file". Take this wherever you go, and any time you have a little chunk of time, you can knock off items in your reading file.

Clear out inbox

If you have got a lot in your inbox, you would have to work quickly and you may not get everything done, but one reduce your pile can be of big help. And having an empty inbox is a wonderful feeling.

Making phone calls

One must keep a list of phone calls, you need to make, whenever you have time, make those calls.

Make Money

Make this as a favorite productive use of free time. Prepare a list of articles, which you wish to write and when I receive few spare minutes. I will knock off half an articles, real quick.

Filing

No one likes to do this. If you are on top of your game, you are filing stuff immediately, so it does not pile up.

Network

Only have 2 minutes? Shoot off a quick email to a colleague, even just a touching bases, or follow up email can do wonders for your working relationship.

Clear out Feeds

If my email inbox is empty and I have some spare time, I like to go to my Google Reader and clear out my feed inbox.

Goal time

Write down a list of action steps you can take over the next couple of weeks to make these goals a reality. What action step you must do today? The more you tend to focus on these goals and review them, the more likely they would come true.

Update finances

Numerous individuals fall behind with their finances, either in paying bills (they don't have time) or entering transaction in their financial software or clearing checkbook or reviewing their budget.

Take a few minutes to update these things. It only takes mere ten to fifteen minutes every now and then.

Clear desk

Exercise

Never have time to exercise? 10 minutes is enough to get off some pushups and crunches. Do that 2 to 3 times a day, and you have got a fit new you.

Take a walk

This is another form of exercise, which does not take long, you can do it anywhere. Even more important, it is a good way to stretch your legs from sitting at your desk too long.

Meditate

You do not need a yoga mat to do this, just do it at your desk. Just focus on your breathing, a quck 5 to 10 minutes of meditation can be tremendously refreshing.