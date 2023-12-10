Human Rights Day was established commemorate The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) that was created in 1948.

The creation of this document was a shout across the world by the leading countries in the world, stating loud and clear that no matter where we live, what we believe, or how we love, we are each individually deserving of the most basic fundamentals of human needs.

The UDHR proclaims the inalienable rights every human being is entitled to, exclusive of race, gender, color, language, religious beliefs, political (or other) opinion, national origin, property ownership, birth, or any other status. This is the most translated document in the world, made available in more than 500 languages.

Since that auspicious day the UDHR has stood as the first major stride forward in ensuring that the rights of every human across the globe are protected. From the most basic human needs such as food, shelter and water, all the way up to access to free and uncensored information, these items have been the goals and ambitions laid out for that day.

Whether it’s just a gathering for a few friends or a public event that includes the entire community, getting people together is a great way to observe the day. Start by educating folks about the plight of inequality of human rights in various places throughout the world. Secure a guest speaker to share their experiences or expertise on the matter, or watch a documentary on the topic. Finding an opportunity to get people involved is the most important part!