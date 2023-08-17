Hyderabad witnesses a scintillating patriotically themed laser show on the tallest building, Pranava's One Hyderabad!

Hyderabad city’s tallest building Pranava's One Hyderabad, became the canvas for a scintillating patriotically themed laser screening of India’s voyage from gaining Independence to the rapid strides the nation is taking, on Panjagutta Road, Near Erramanjil Station, today. Mr Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, IPS, Additional DGP, CID, Telangana; unveiled the visually stunning and larger than life experience laser show for viewers, creating a colourful spectacle on the 75 meters tall building, Pranava's One Hyderabad. Mr Ravi Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Pranava Group and Mr Rambabu, Executive Director, Pranava Group; were present on the occasion. The show of five minutes duration was repeated throughout the evening.





The colourful laser show is a combination of historical references, patriotic imagery, besides showcasing the advancements and milestones India has achieved in the past 76 years. Starting from the momentous speech delivered by Pandit Nehru’s speech on the eve of independence, the show pays tributes to the Independence movement icons, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Pandit Nehru, Lal Bhahadur Shastri, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Jhansi Laxmi Bai, Dr Ambedkar, Rabindranath Tagore, Sarojini Naidu. It portrays the lowering of the Union jack and unfurling of the Indian National flag. The show animatedly depicts the rapid strides and glorious milestones the nation has since accomplished in industrial, infrastructural, science and technology, nuclear and space technology in the last 76 years.



Rambabu, Executive Director, Pranava Group; said, the laser show on Pranava’s One Hyderabad, is a not to miss spectacle of city embracing modern technology and creative display to honour India’s history and progress. The show not only brings the community together but also serves as a powerful reminder of the journey India has undertaken since 1947. It’s a testament to the city’s vibrant spirit and its desire to celebrate the nation’s heritage in a visually stunning and memorable way.







Ravi Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Pranava Group said, the 77th Indian Independence Day is an occasion to commemorate and celebrate our nation’s achievements during this period. The best way we at Pranava Group thought to pay tribute to our great nation and inspire patriotism is by illuminating and portraying the nations stupendous saga on the tallest building here, Pranava's One Hyderabad, with a laser show. It is a visual treat for the commuters passing by on the Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Khairatabad Flyover, Begumpet, Banjara Hills, and other neighbourhood areas.



Pranava's One Hyderabad with 24 floors, is a palatial abode located in the heart of the city at Somajiguda on Panjagutta Road. It has 24 floors of splendour and luxury, giving a whole new meaning to “Living the high life.” IGBC platinum rated and self-sustained energy efficient construction has total ground coverage of just 29% with the remaining 71% being open spaces and sprawling greens. A vertical garden of 75 metres further embellishes the aesthetic appeal. It is the first of its kind residential complex housing land for open farming by the residents, to grow their own produce.