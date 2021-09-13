I can cook every Indian dish, says The Great Khali

As part of a 360 campaign, KFC India which recently brought back The Double Down Burger in a limited edition, has partnered with The Great Khali, to give burger fans a nudge in the right direction. The unique, one-a-kind-burger, is a cult-favourite being all chicken and no bun (two chicken fillets and sauces in between) making it the perfect indulgence for hard-core chicken lovers.

The Great Khali, features in a video for the brand trying his hands on new and unusual things, contemplating his career choices, making audiences question "Ki khali ko yeh hua kya hai?" (what has happened to Khali?). Here are some excerpts from the wrestler.

Being a foodie yourself; what are some of your favourite meals?



My go to meals are gravy chicken, rice, dal, sarson ka saag and makke ki roti. But my current favourite is definitely KFC's Double Down Burger -- something that is so unique and unlike any burger I have tasted in the past. It has no bun and chicken fillets on both sides like I say "uppar bhi chicken, neeche bhi chicken, chicken hi chicken" (Chicken on top, chicken below, there's only chicken).

Do you cook and what is it you love to whip up?

Not many people know but I am a No. 1 cook. I love cooking, and I can cook almost every Indian dish. However, my favourite items to cook would be chicken (in various forms), egg curry, rice, dal and roti. My family loves the food that I cook.

When it comes to your profession, nutrition and fitness go hand in hand... what do you include and exclude from your diet to maintain a healthy standard?



If I am on a diet, I avoid things like bread, biscuits, etc. I pay attention to maintaining a balanced diet that has the right mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fiber and fats.

Sports and entertainment have both been on hold during Covid, how have you spent this time and what has it taught you?



Honestly, yes, this lockdown did hinder a lot of work related to sports and wrestling -- there were no shows, no events, travel was on hold for many many months. But on the other hand, I got to spend a lot of time with my family. I spent a lot of time with my daughter, learning new things with and from her. I also tried to cook new dishes that my daughter likes.

Can you tell us what's on the charts professionally and what are you looking forward to?



I am working towards a wrestling academy in Haryana. It is going to be a world class academy with sports like Karate, Judo, Boxing, Kick Boxing, Kabaddi and of course body building. I am also planning to make a hotel there.

You have plans for Bollywood? How did this come about and are you excited to be part of India's most preferred form of entertainment?



It was nice. Whatever experience that I have had so far, it was good. Other than that, I am not persistent about Bollywood, it's not like I would make proactive efforts for it. I have lots of other things to do and Bollywood is a small part of it. If things work out, well and good, I would be happy to evaluate.