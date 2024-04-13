India-adaption of Caryl Churchill’s play to take center stage

In a groundbreaking collaboration between the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, and award-winning director Mohit Takalkar, theatre enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the first-ever professional production of "Love and Information." This innovative play, penned by celebrated British playwright Caryl Churchill in 2012, promises to offer audiences a unique and immersive theatrical experience, shedding light on the intricacies of contemporary society.

Scheduled to grace the Experimental Theatre stage from April 25 to 29, "Love and Information" is not your conventional theatrical offering. With over 50 disparate scenes divided into seven sections, the play challenges traditional norms by eschewing stage directions, character attributions, and performance notes. Instead, it presents a non-linear narrative devoid of central characters, inviting viewers to navigate through a kaleidoscope of brief scenes ranging from mere seconds to minutes.

The disruptive format of the script mirrors the rapid pace of modern-day information consumption, akin to channel-hopping or scrolling through social media feeds. Each vignette offers a snapshot of life in a world inundated with information, exploring themes such as mental illness, privacy erosion, and memory atrophy. Through this experimental approach, "Love and Information" prompts audiences to contemplate the implications of living in an era dominated by instant gratification and short attention spans.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Films at NCPA, expressed his excitement about the production, stating, “The NCPA is delighted to welcome Mohit Takalkar to direct Love & Information by Caryl Churchill. She is a true trailblazing playwright in every sense of the word and is known as something of a disruptor of English theatre." Guthrie emphasized Churchill's propensity for reinvention and exploration, highlighting her status as a pioneering figure in contemporary theatre.

The ensemble cast, comprising seasoned performers such as Ashish Mehta, Dusha Madhav, Kashish Saluja, Lovleen Misra, and others, will breathe life into the multitude of scenes presented in "Love and Information." With each actor tasked with performing around 50 scenes in rotation, the production promises a dynamic and captivating theatrical experience.

As audiences eagerly anticipate the opening night, "Love and Information" stands as a testament to the NCPA's commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and challenging audience perceptions. With its thought-provoking themes and innovative presentation, this production is poised to captivate theatre lovers and spark meaningful conversations about the complexities of contemporary life. Don't miss out on what is sure to be a must-attend theatrical event this summer.