There is a rich and thick indulgence that is perfect for a cold winter's day, something that brings the warmth and deliciousness of tradition together with childhood memories.

In the New England area, this indulgence is known as 'Indian Pudding', a variation on the Hasty Pudding that was a classic of the United Kingdom. Ever since the 17th century, when the English settlers had come to the New World and needed a replacement for their beloved hasty pudding, has Indian Pudding been a staple. Indian Pudding Day celebrates this delicious treat and the centuries of tradition that is behind it.



Indian pudding was an innovation of the English settlers when they came to the new world and encountered corn. Expanding on their previous favorite, hasty pudding, they created this dish to fill a need from the old world. The conversion was so successful Indian Pudding became a thing of its own, and has since taken a place in the traditional foods of the new world. Indian Pudding Day celebrates this long history.