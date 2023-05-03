Live
- Apple and Google unite to fight stalkers and trackers
- New OTT and gaming platform iTAP offers unique content, gaming, and rewarding system
- Supreme Court says aye for SIT investigation into irregularities of past AP govt.
- NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Resigned From General Secretary Post
- 8 AM Metro Trailer: Saiyami Kher And Gulshan’s Heart-Touching Story Is All Interesting
- CBI Found ₹20 Crore In Cash From Former WAPCOS CMD
- North Coastal Andhra will turn into job hub in coming days: YS Jagan
- Senior Actor Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Release Date Is Locked
- 'Vimanam' makers invite audience to share their first flight experience & win gifts
- Two killed in two road mishaps in Karimnagar
India’s first feature film was released
Highlights
Raja Harishchandra, the first-ever full-length feature film in India was released today in 1913.
May 3, 1913: Raja Harishchandra, the first-ever full-length feature film in India was released today in 1913.
The movie by Dadasaheb Phalke was screened for the public at Coronation Cinema in Girgaon, Mumbai.
The movie had its theatrical release on May 3, 1913. The movie was houseful for a week and extended for twelve more days post that.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS