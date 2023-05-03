India’s first feature film was released

May 3, 1913: Raja Harishchandra, the first-ever full-length feature film in India was released today in 1913.

The movie by Dadasaheb Phalke was screened for the public at Coronation Cinema in Girgaon, Mumbai.

The movie had its theatrical release on May 3, 1913. The movie was houseful for a week and extended for twelve more days post that.