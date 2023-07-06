Indulge in a slew of romantic audio series this monsoon

As the raindrops dance on your windowpane, a world of passion and intrigue awaits. Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey through captivating love stories that defy the norm and challenge the boundaries of fate. Immerse yourself in the forbidden tale of "Devil Se Shaadi," where love blossoms amidst fear and transformation. Experience the electrifying chemistry in the unconventional union of "Mismatched Ishq." Unravel the intricate web of mistaken alliances in the tantalizing "Insta Marriage." And prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as love battles hate in "Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaaye." This monsoon, get ready to be captivated, with Pocket FM, and let the storm of love engulf you in its irresistible embrace.

Devil Se Shaadi

In a surprising twist, Ishqi, initially scared of the arrogant and feared Rajveer, finds herself married to him against her wishes. However, as they spend time together, Ishqi witnesses a transformation in Rajveer. His genuine love and efforts to change win her trust, breaking through her fear. Their love story becomes an inspiring tale of personal growth, forgiveness, and the transformative power of love, proving that even the most stubborn hearts can be changed. To listen to the dynamic saga of love, tune in to Pocket FM to hear the tale of Devil Se Shaadi.

Mismatched Ishq

This captivating tale showcases Deepika, the illegitimate daughter of a wealthy businessman and a bar dancer, enters into an arranged marriage with Varun, the son of the country's most prominent businessman, Narayan Sehgal. Despite their mutual hatred, Deepika's aim is to transform Varun into a responsible individual. As their relationship unfolds, unexpected emotions emerge, questioning whether love can blossom in the midst of this unconventional union. Join Aditya Sinha and Saurav Chatterjee as they delve into the tumultuous journey of Varun and Deepika, where the boundaries of an arranged marriage are tested, and the possibility of an extraordinary love story awaits. Mismatched Ishq is the perfect playlist for the monsoons, to know further install Pocket FM.

Insta Marriage

Embarking on a journey filled with mistaken identities and unforeseen consequences, Hansika's sacrifice to marry a goon in order to save her brother takes an unexpected turn when she accidentally becomes the wife of the affluent businessman, Ranjan Kapoor. As their lives collide in this contract marriage, the outcome remains uncertain. Will Hansika navigate the challenges and survive this intricate web of mistaken alliances? Dive into the intriguing story of Hansika and Ranjan in Insta Marriage on Pocket FM as their story unfolds, promising an enthralling blend of drama, romance, and unforeseen twists.

Agar Tum Saath Ho

In the wake of a devastating betrayal by Ashwin, Naina discovers a ray of hope in the form of Dhruv, Ashwin's brother. As their paths intertwine, the question arises: Will this newfound hope bring joy and fulfillment to Naina's life, or will it unleash a fresh storm of complications? Join us on a gripping journey as we unravel the intricacies of love, betrayal, and the pursuit of happiness in the popular audio series, Agar Tum Saath Ho on Pocket FM.

Dhadak Dhadak Jaaye

A tale of love and animosity, Jiya and Agast, two strangers with a strong aversion towards each other and the concept of love, are unexpectedly united in marriage. As their lives intertwine, the question looms: Will love or hate emerge victorious, steering the course of their intertwined destinies? Join us on a riveting journey as Jiya and Agast grapple with their emotions, and the ultimate power struggle between love and hate determines the path they must tread. Be part of this emotional journey and listen to Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaaye on Pocket FM.