Instagram Goes Live To Organize A Music Festival With Stay-At-Home Concept

Here is great news for all the music lovers!!! It's been a month that people being locked at home due to Coronavirus. Coming to any events, be it music, tech or any award functions, all of them were either postponed or cancelled.

But now social media has found a way to entertain the people. And it is going 'Live' on social media. Now, this music concert is also going to be organized in the same way itself.

Instagram is going to organize this music festival for all those regular concert-goers. In the official note, Instagram has announced that the 'Live In Your Living Room' music fest. Famous singers like Armaan Malik, Naezy and Liza Mishra will perform live on Instagram on 29th March and this music festival will exactly begin at 5 PM.

There will be 14 artists who will take part in this Instagram music night and this show will have 30 minutes IG Live slot for each artist. So guys, now you can enjoy the live music fest happily sitting at your home.