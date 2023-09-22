International Astronomy Day

The day was started in 1973 by Doug Berger, the then president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California. Originally, the day was celebrated by setting up telescopes in urban locations in order to make space more accessible to everyone. He wanted to increase interest in the field of astronomy and give the general public access to more ways to learn about it.

Now, the day has expanded to include the entire world and many organizations and groups. It was also amended in 2006 to include a second day of celebration in the fall. It not only is a great way to learn more about a fascinating subject, but can be an important way to spend time with family, friends, and other people who share the same interests.