The world first celebrated this affordable, reliable, and sustainable form of transportation in 2018 when the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 International Bicycle Day. The day is the result of Leszek Sibilski's campaign and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries to recognize World Bicycle Day. The assembly also took into consideration the versatility and longevity of the bicycle, which has served as a sustainable mode of transportation for two centuries.

World Bicycle Day: Importance

World Bicycle Day has become even more significant today when the world is surrounded by health problems and there is a lack of physical activity among people. The day is now associated with the promotion of a healthy lifestyle. The bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transport and conveys a positive message to encourage sustainable consumption and production.

The use of bicycles has evolved over time and has seen various changes in the United States. Here's a comparison between the use of bicycles earlier and the present:

Earlier:

Transportation: In the early days, bicycles were primarily used as a means of transportation. They provided an affordable and efficient mode of travel for short to medium distances.

Utility: Bicycles were commonly used for commuting to work, running errands, and completing daily tasks. They were often seen as a practical and accessible mode of transportation.

Recreation: Bicycles were also used for recreational purposes, such as leisurely rides in parks or countryside areas. Cycling clubs and organized races were popular recreational activities.

Limited Infrastructure: Earlier, bicycle infrastructure was limited, with fewer dedicated bike lanes or paths. Cyclists often had to share the road with other vehicles, which posed challenges for safety and convenience.

Now:

Transportation and Commuting: Bicycles continue to be used for transportation and commuting purposes, especially in urban areas. Many individuals opt for cycling to work or school to avoid traffic congestion, improve fitness, and reduce environmental impact.

Fitness and Health: Bicycles are widely used for exercise and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Many people engage in cycling as a form of physical activity, either through outdoor rides or indoor stationary bikes.

Recreational and Sports: Cycling has gained popularity as a recreational activity and a sport. Mountain biking, road cycling, and BMX are some of the popular disciplines that attract enthusiasts of all ages. Bike tours and cycling events have become more common.

Increased Infrastructure: In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on improving cycling infrastructure. Many cities have developed dedicated bike lanes, paths, and bike-sharing programs to promote cycling as a safe and convenient mode of transportation.

Electric Bicycles: The advent of electric bicycles, or e-bikes, has further transformed the cycling landscape. E-bikes offer assistance with pedaling, making cycling more accessible to a wider range of people and extending the range of travel.

Overall, while the core uses of bicycles have remained similar over time, the modern era has witnessed a greater emphasis on cycling as a sustainable transportation option, fitness activity, and recreational pursuit. The availability of improved infrastructure and the introduction of e-bikes have contributed to the increased popularity and diverse applications of bicycles today.