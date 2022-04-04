Ahhh, the ubiquitous carrot. A favorite food of rabbits, amazing for the eyesight, and the foundation of what is easily one of the greatest cakes ever conceived! This root vegetable is full of vitamins and nutrition, while being tasty as well!

When people think of a carrot, it's doubtless that the mind is immediately brought to the bright orange root with the green foliage. The same one that is often found sticking out of the face of a snowman during winter.

But does everyone know that orange is just one of the many colors that carrots naturally come in? In fact, orange isn't even the most common color of carrots outside of the Americas!

International Carrot Day is a perfect opportunity to learn more about all of the various cultivars of carrot, and what they can bring to the enjoyment and nutrition of meals!