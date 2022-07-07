International Chocolate Day 2022: Zodiac Signs and Chocolate

On July 7th every year, World Chocolate Day is celebrated. Chocolates or cacao has been always part of the human civilization. Chocolate is not mere tasty desert, but it is also sweet combination of memories, love and happiness. It tops the most wanted list of confections and it makes best gift, which can be gifted to anyone irrespective of age or any happy occasion. Chocolates are not only tasty, but when taken in limited quantity, it offers numerous health benefits.

TAURUS: Nutty Chocolates

Being the lover of fine things in life, when it comes to the choices of Taurus, it must be more exquisite when compared to others. In order to truly charm them, you must hunt for chocolates lying on the expensive side. Dark Chocolates having supreme quality nuts would be an ideal option for the highly intelligent earth signs. They might also prefer flavored chocolates and milk chocolates.

Gemini: Chocolate Bars

It is a piece of cake for the social butterflies of the zodiac to make friends with absolute strangers. One of the favorite pastime, is making conversations with people from different walks of life. A chocolate bar with sharable pieces would complement their personality.

Cancer: Chocolate Mashed potato truffles

Similar like crabs, the Cancerians are very stubborn being for whom coming out of their comfort zone would be huge deal. They would find solace in company of close friends, romantic partners and family. One cannot simply question the loyalty of the star sign. It would be hard to explain the contentment, a Cancerian would feel when they tend to receive the same love, which they unconditionally keep giving others. A wholesome treat of handmade chocolates mashed potatoes truffle would surely make their day.

Leo : Dark Chocolate

People who are born under this star sign consider themselves no less than the center of the universe. For them, the world is the state and its requisite that the spotlight falls on them. Given the dynamic and confident personality, there is always a sense of Royalty surrounding Leo. Represented by the lion, this star sign would appreciate both good taste and grandeur.

Virgo: Raspberry Flavored Chocolates

Virgos are known and remembered for their high standards. They tend to possess exceptionally refined taste in aesthetics, fashion and food. The star sign can be seen striving to be their best in almost every area of their life, yet they come off as effortless. The pure taste of raspberry is the precise choice for this zodiac sign.

Libra: Chocolate bark

Positioned In the middle of the Zodiac, the efforts of the Libra have been always inclined towards conserving equilibrium. This makes them age-old diplomat who tend to avoid conflicts in social interactions. The chocolate bark is best recommended for this star sign who tend to survive on organizing the balance.

Scorpio: Coffee Chocolate

When a Scorpion set their mind on a goal, there is nothing which can hold them back. Their unmatched focus as well as determination might govern their creative energy in order to reach their tremendous victory. The mysterious Zodiac lives to challenge their own selves. What would be better than coffee and chocolate to help them in their journey?

Sagittarius: Chocolate Cobbler

Are you yearning for a session of a great conversation? Then sit with a Sagittarian. Indeed, they are the best storytellers as well as listeners of the zodiac. On the contrary, they tend to get bored very easily. To keep the conversation going, you must treat the intellectuals with the chocolate cobbler.

Capricorn: Swiss chocolates

Capricorn dislike playing small, this trait is apparent in their taste in chocolates too. They are not impressed with cheap candies or vague brand. Instead, a Capricorn looks for rich as well as assorted chocolates. The aroma of the Swiss chocolates delights them.

Aquarians: Milk Chocolate bars

Aquarians are innovators, mostly, they are found living in their heads and dancing to their own beats. Their brilliant minds are a powerhouse of solutions. Do not get surprised if you see them rocking a weird but cool T-shirt.

Pisces: chocolate overload

You can share your deepest sorrows with Pisces and they would listen to all of it without batting an eye. However, they would find a quiet place later in order bawl their eyes out. They are blessed with empathy and colourful imagination; the water sign deserves to be treated with creamy chocolate overload.