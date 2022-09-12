International Chocolate Day

Get your sweet tooth ready because September 13 is International Chocolate Day! Whether you prefer your chocolate dark, milk, or white, with or without nuts, there is barely anyone who can resist its flavor. While no one needs an excuse to enjoy some chocolate, today is the perfect day to indulge in your favorite chocolate delicacy without any guilt.

Because chocolate is so loved around the world, there couldn't just be one date to celebrate it. There is International Chocolate Day on September 13, World Chocolate Day on July 7, and two National Chocolate Days on October 28 and December 28!

While the origins of this holiday are unclear, the National Confectioners Association commemorates International Chocolate Day on September 18 as it coincides with the birthday of the founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company, Milton S. Hershey.

Chocolate comes from the bean of the Theobroma Cacao tree, which grows in Central America, Mexico, and the north of South America. It has been cultivated for thousands of years, and cacao seeds have been used and consumed since as early as 1100 BC and played a big role in the Aztec and Mayan cultures. The Aztecs used to grind and drink the chocolate beans without any sugar, and believed that cacao was a gift from the gods.